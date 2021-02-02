Some sun this afternoon and evening

A trough across the state has some clouds in place this morning, but as high pressure moves into the Ohio Valley our clouds will move out, giving way to some afternoon and evening sunshine before the sun sets. Highs today will be around 30 degrees but a NNW wind at 10-15mph will keep it feeling closer to 20.

Tonight skies stay mainly clear, helping temperatures to drop back to around 10 degrees. With a N wind around 10mph, wind chills tomorrow morning will be near 0.

This gives way to a sun-filled Wednesday with highs into the lower 30s!

Our next system moves in later Thursday bringing mix, snow, & windy conditions, and is then followed by very cold air.

