Advertisement

Some sun this afternoon and evening

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A trough across the state has some clouds in place this morning, but as high pressure moves into the Ohio Valley our clouds will move out, giving way to some afternoon and evening sunshine before the sun sets. Highs today will be around 30 degrees but a NNW wind at 10-15mph will keep it feeling closer to 20.

Tonight skies stay mainly clear, helping temperatures to drop back to around 10 degrees. With a N wind around 10mph, wind chills tomorrow morning will be near 0.

This gives way to a sun-filled Wednesday with highs into the lower 30s!

Our next system moves in later Thursday bringing mix, snow, & windy conditions, and is then followed by very cold air.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta College
Michigan opening sign-ups for free community college program
MDHHS guidelines for indoor dining Feb.1, 2021
What MI restaurant customers need to know about new indoor dining guidelines
Addison Redman was found dead of a gunshot wound in her Gratiot County home Tuesday morning.
Gratiot County teen pleads guilty in 11-year-old sister’s shooting death
Empty restaurant dining room
Restaurants in Michigan allowed to reopen Monday, but some choose to stay closed
Coronavirus in Michigan
New COVID-19 cases in Michigan plunge to nearly four-month low

Latest News

WJRT February 2nd, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT February 2nd, 2021 Morning Weather
A Little Bit of Sun for Tuesday...
JR’s Monday Night Weather Report
A Little Bit of Sun for Tuesday...
JR's Monday Night Weather Report
A Little Bit of Clearing Tonight...
JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report