Advertisement

Trespassers alter Hollywood sign to say ‘Hollyboob’

By KABC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Six people were arrested for trespassing, after temporarily altering the famous Hollywood sign.

The suspects changed the sign from “Hollywood” to “Hollyboob.” They placed a tarp with the letter “b” to cover the “w,” and a white dash to change the “d” into a “b.”

The accused trespassers said it was for breast cancer awareness.

The five men and one woman were taken into custody, cited for misdemeanor trespassing, and released.

Los Angeles police say there was no actual vandalism since the sign was not damaged.

Park rangers quickly restored the sign to “Hollywood.”

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angella Meeks
California woman found dead 9 days after leaving Flint Township residence
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Delta College
Michigan opening sign-ups for free community college program
Deadly Shooting Scene at Ballenger Highway & Sunset Drive in Flint
Suspect in custody after deadly double shooting in Flint
Roger Broadstone
Arenac County man accused of setting booby traps to hurt Michigan State Police troopers

Latest News

This Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 booking photo provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's...
Oklahoma man jailed for shooting deaths of 5 children, brother
Hank Robar's so-called toilet gardens can stay.
Potsdam, NY, drops fight against toilet gardens
The government’s top infectious disease expert said Friday he hopes to see children being...
Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid virus spread
Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan....
‘Mank’ leads Golden Globe nominees with 6; Netflix dominates
Toilet gardens to stay in Potsdam, N.Y.