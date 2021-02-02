United Way providing $205,000 for COVID-19 relief in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The United Way of Genesee County is providing an additional $205,000 worth of COVID-19 relief funding to help Shiawassee County restaurants and nonprofit organizations.

The United Way is allocating $100,000 to purchase food from restaurants in the county and distribute it to people in need. Another $105,000 will be divided among 11 organizations operating in Shiawassee County.

The United Way already provided $260,000 in relief funding for Shiawassee County nonprofits during the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 and the impacts it has on nonprofits and our most vulnerable populations is still very real,” said Tony Burks, United Way of Genesee County board chairman. “While there is a light at the end of the tunnel, people are still struggling to keep the heat on and food on the table.”

The $205,000 gift came from a fund directed by MacKenzie Scott, who is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The Shiawassee Family YMCA is leading the $100,000 effort to boost locally-owned and operated restaurants while feeding the hungry.

“The restaurant industry has suffered tremendously throughout the pandemic,” said Jeff Apsey of Michigan AFSCME Council 25, Shiawassee County resident and United Way board member. “This unique partnership will not only support small business employees, but also get quality food to our residents.”

The other $105,000 is going to the following organizations:

American Red Cross.

ARC of Shiawassee County, Inc.

Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties.

Durand Union Station.

Girls on the Run.

Relief After Violent Encounter (Safe Center).

Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee.

Salvation Army.

Shiawassee Family YMCA.

Shiawassee Hope.

Voices for Children Advocacy Center.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.