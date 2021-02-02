Vandals damage granite bench at pocket park in downtown Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Vandals caused damage once again in downtown Lapeer.

During the Christmas season, someone cut strings of decorative lights on over two dozen light poles. The latest incident will be much more difficult to repair after vandals destroyed a one-of-a-kind piece of art in a pocket park.

“One of our downtown business owners gave us a call at night at let us know that there was what appeared to be some destruction in the pocket park. The bench behind me had been split corner to corner, diagonal,” said Lapeer Downtown Development Authority Director James Alt.

He found the bench cracked in half with two pieces of the slab leaning against the wall when he came to investigate. According to the artist, the bench is made of solid granite, so breaking it would take a lot of force.

“It would take a lot of effort a lot of energy. Either hitting it or jumping on it, but it out be excessive,” Alt said.

The artist is working to restore the piece, but it’ll cost the DDA thousands of dollars to replace it.

The park has no security cameras in place, but he said the DDA is considering some. Until then, they’re hoping downtown business owners will stay vigilant and report any suspicious behavior.

Anyone with information on who damaged the park bench is asked to call the Lapeer Police Department.

