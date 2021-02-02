Advertisement

Whitmer has record $3.5 million in bank for re-election campaign

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reported $3.5 million in the bank for her 2022 re-election campaign.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reported $3.5 million in the bank for her 2022 re-election campaign.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - (2/2/21) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reports having a record $3.5 million in the bank for her 2022 re-election campaign, shattering what was raised by previous Michigan governors halfway through their terms.

Whitmer, a Democrat whose profile has grown nationally in the past year, has collected $5.5 million this cycle, through December. No well-known Republican challenger has entered the race.

Whitmer’s campaign said Monday that nearly a third of donations came from new donors in the last quarter.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Angella Meeks
California woman found dead 9 days after leaving Flint Township residence
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Delta College
Michigan opening sign-ups for free community college program
Deadly Shooting Scene at Ballenger Highway & Sunset Drive in Flint
Suspect in custody after deadly double shooting in Flint
Roger Broadstone
Arenac County man accused of setting booby traps to hurt Michigan State Police troopers

Latest News

In Lansing Michael Rice the Superintendent of Michigan Department of Education recommended...
MI Superintendent asks for more required school days
In Lansing Michael Rice the Superintendent of Michigan Department of Education recommended...
MI superintendent asks for more required school days
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Key Michigan COVID-19 statistics fall back to levels before late fall surge
Holly Township Library
Holly Township library creates food pantry to help residents
A Chesaning balloon company is helping to make sure mid Michigan's most vulnerable aren't left...
Chesaning balloon shop to spread cheer to local seniors Valentine’s Day week