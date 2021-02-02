Whitmer has record $3.5 million in bank for re-election campaign

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - (2/2/21) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reports having a record $3.5 million in the bank for her 2022 re-election campaign, shattering what was raised by previous Michigan governors halfway through their terms.

Whitmer, a Democrat whose profile has grown nationally in the past year, has collected $5.5 million this cycle, through December. No well-known Republican challenger has entered the race.

Whitmer’s campaign said Monday that nearly a third of donations came from new donors in the last quarter.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)