Advertisement

4 hurt in explosion at Los Angeles-area industrial park

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An explosion at an industrial park near Los Angeles has injured four people, three of them critically.

Authorities say it happened in a Santa Clarita neighborhood at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The blast left three men with severe burns and they were taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. A fourth man later walked into the hospital for treatment.

The blast was initially reported as being on a movie set. The region has been used for filming but none was taking place at the time.

The explosion sparked a small brushfire that was quickly contained.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angella Meeks
California woman found dead 9 days after leaving Flint Township residence
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Delta College
Michigan opening sign-ups for free community college program
Deadly Shooting Scene at Ballenger Highway & Sunset Drive in Flint
Suspect in custody after deadly double shooting in Flint
Roger Broadstone
Arenac County man accused of setting booby traps to hurt Michigan State Police troopers

Latest News

This Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 booking photo provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's...
Oklahoma man jailed for shooting deaths of 5 children, brother
Hank Robar's so-called toilet gardens can stay.
Potsdam, NY, drops fight against toilet gardens
The government’s top infectious disease expert said Friday he hopes to see children being...
Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid virus spread
Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan....
‘Mank’ leads Golden Globe nominees with 6; Netflix dominates
Toilet gardens to stay in Potsdam, N.Y.