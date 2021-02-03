Advertisement

3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash

FILE - A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies over the Gaiziunai Training Area during...
FILE - A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies over the Gaiziunai Training Area during the combined Lithuanian and U.S. training exercise at the Gaiziunai Training Area some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 7, 2015.(AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho Army National Guard pilots died Tuesday evening when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise during a training flight.

The helicopter was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. while it was on a routine training flight, Col. Christopher Burt said. The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes later.

Search and rescue crews found the wreckage about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near a mountain named Lucky Peak. The names of the pilots killed in the crash were not immediately released so that their relatives could be notified. They were the only people on board.

“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of the Idaho National Guard, in a statement on the Guard’s Facebook page. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”

The cause of the crash is unknown and is under investigation. The area had rain, snow and fog Tuesday night. Another Idaho National Guard aircraft in the region reported that visibility was low as the cloud cover dropped close to the ground.

“There were forecasted showers in the area,” said Lt. Col. Nicole Washington, the commander of the Guard’s 1st of the 183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, where the pilots served. “From what we know now, when they started to turn back to Boise, it (the weather) had slowly started to deteriorate ... in the back country it can start to deteriorate very quickly.”

The three pilots had thousands of flying hours between them, Washington said. Two were senior instructor pilots — both with more than a decade of experience — and the other was an experienced pilot who had been flying for more than five years, she said.

They were taking part in a routine training mission, flying through mountainous terrain after dark and relying in part on night-vision goggles to see. The helicopter was heading back to Boise when the crash occurred, and there was no mayday call or other indication of of a problem before the accident, Washington said.

Officials learned of the crash when the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center in Florida notified them that it had received an active emergency transmitter signal from the Black Hawk. The other aircraft training in the region began searching for the downed helicopter immediately. But it was forced to stop for a time because of the foul weather.

Ground crews from the National Guard and area agencies continued the search, and air crews were sent out again when the weather cleared a few hours later. They found the wreckage after midnight and confirmed there were no survivors.

Recovery operations were expected to continue throughout Wednesday, officials said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lapeer High School student died after a shooting in Metamora Township just after midnight...
Police: Teen faces charges after Lapeer High School student shot and killed
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Some Snow
Accumulating snow coming to Mid-Michigan Thursday night into Friday
Several buildings in the Richfield Court Apartments complex have fire damage and are covered in...
Records: Owner of distressed Sunset Village Apartments controls 2 other Flint complexes
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

House Republicans are standing by two GOP lawmakers who have polarized the party, voting to...
House GOP: Cheney keeps leadership position, Greene faces vote
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Since Christmas Eve, the family had more important things to worry about than their holiday...
Family mourning 2 COVID-19 deaths receives letter demanding removal of Christmas lights
Manny and Sally Montano, 71 and 68, were married for 50 years and had four children. They died...
Couple dies from COVID-19 days after 50th wedding anniversary
The husband and wife, who both had underlying health conditions, were hospitalized with...
Ariz. couple married 50 years dies from COVID-19 just seconds apart