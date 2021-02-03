Accumulating snow coming to Mid-Michigan Thursday night into Friday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan’s next storm system will move through Thursday night into Friday. This will bring snow followed by bitter cold.

Those cold temperatures moving over the relatively warm Great Lakes will create lake effect snow much of next week.

On Wednesday night, clouds start to move back in as this next system approaches. Temps will briefly dip to the mid and upper teens before rising to around 20 by Thursday’s morning commute.

Most of Thursday will be dry with highs into the mid and upper 30s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to the mid-20s. Scattered precipitation starts in the afternoon, becoming widespread by dinnertime – mainly snow by that time.

Snow continues overnight Thursday and into Friday as winds shift to the northwest and temperatures start to fall. Scattered snow stays in the forecast for Friday with temps falling through the day and winds staying up.

Wind chills Friday afternoon will be in the single digits. Snowfall totals as of now look to be around 1 to 3 inches in the southern part of Mid-Michigan and 3 to 5 inches to the north. Some localized areas will see more due to lake enhancement.

The wind will be fierce, which will make measuring snowfall totals difficult.

