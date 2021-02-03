Arrest warrant issued for man accused of starving dogs in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a horrifying case of animal torture and abuse.

Sheriff Chris Swanson said a man abandoned three dogs inside a rental home in late December. By the time help arrived, one of the dogs had died and a medical report shows that dog hadn’t eaten in at least a month.

The two other dogs were were skinny and starving, but still alive. Fortunately, those dogs have recovered over the last few weeks and are set to be adopted.

Investigators are now searching for the man responsible. Prosecutors authorized a four-count felony warrant for the man’s arrest.

