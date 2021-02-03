Advertisement

Boy, 10, clears snow off cars for hospital workers in R.I.

By WJAR staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) - A 10-year-old Rhode Island boy and his mom’s friend decided to help some essential employees after Monday’s snowstorm.

They headed to the hospital parking lot to help clear snow off cars, so the workers could get home to their families faster.

While many people were indoors during the height of the storm, Christian Stone and his mom’s friend Abbey Meeker braved the bitter cold.

“We’re brushing cleaning off the snow from the cars or the nurses and stuff,” Christian said.

The pair took on the parking lot at Westerly Hospital.

“We probably did 20 there, 30 here, another 20 before we called it quits,” Meeker said.

Christian and Meeker removed unwanted snow from the cars of essential employees while they took care of people inside, so when they were done with their shift they wouldn’t have to worry about it.

“We want them to be able go home see their family after a long day of work you know?” Christian said.

He came up with this idea after the last snowstorm.

“I was just thinking like, they help us a lot,” he said. “They’ve been helping us through this whole pandemic, and I figured, ‘Why don’t we help them?’”

Meeker agreed to help.

“It sucked; I hate the snow,” he said. “But being out here with him, because this is what he’s passionate about, I did it because he wanted to do it.”

The winds were whipping in Westerly, and snow continued to fall.

The gesture was appreciated by dozens of people.

“Some of them say, ‘Thank you so much!’ Christian said. “And I’m just really happy to see them happy.”

Some even offered to pay them.

“We said just said, ‘We’re doing this for you guys because you’re here for us,’” Meeker said.

As for the hospital parking lots, they were professionally plowed.

“I feel like I actually helped someone out and that’s a really good feeling when you know someone has been helped out,” Christian said.

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lapeer High School student died after a shooting in Metamora Township just after midnight...
Police: Teen faces charges after Lapeer High School student shot and killed
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Some Snow
Accumulating snow coming to Mid-Michigan Thursday night into Friday
Several buildings in the Richfield Court Apartments complex have fire damage and are covered in...
Records: Owner of distressed Sunset Village Apartments controls 2 other Flint complexes
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

House Republicans are standing by two GOP lawmakers who have polarized the party, voting to...
House GOP: Cheney keeps leadership position, Greene faces vote
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Since Christmas Eve, the family had more important things to worry about than their holiday...
Family mourning 2 COVID-19 deaths receives letter demanding removal of Christmas lights
Manny and Sally Montano, 71 and 68, were married for 50 years and had four children. They died...
Couple dies from COVID-19 days after 50th wedding anniversary
The husband and wife, who both had underlying health conditions, were hospitalized with...
Ariz. couple married 50 years dies from COVID-19 just seconds apart