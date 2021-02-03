Advertisement

Boy, 11, told cops who killed his mom, sister before he died

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - An 11-year-old Minnesota boy who was shot five times was able to tell officers before he died that his mother’s boyfriend shot him and killed his mother and sister.

Twenty-six-year-old Tekeith Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree intentional murder in the killings Saturday of 30-year-old D’Zondria Wallace, her 13-year-old daughter La’Porsha and her 11-year-old son Ja’Corbie.

According to the criminal charges filed Tuesday, Jones told police that he shot and killed the three to save them.

A SWAT team arrested Jones in St. Paul on Sunday. He was due in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angella Meeks
California woman found dead 9 days after leaving Flint Township residence
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Delta College
Michigan opening sign-ups for free community college program
Deadly Shooting Scene at Ballenger Highway & Sunset Drive in Flint
Suspect in custody after deadly double shooting in Flint
Roger Broadstone
Arenac County man accused of setting booby traps to hurt Michigan State Police troopers

Latest News

This Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 booking photo provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's...
Oklahoma man jailed for shooting deaths of 5 children, brother
Hank Robar's so-called toilet gardens can stay.
Potsdam, NY, drops fight against toilet gardens
The government’s top infectious disease expert said Friday he hopes to see children being...
Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid virus spread
Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan....
‘Mank’ leads Golden Globe nominees with 6; Netflix dominates
Toilet gardens to stay in Potsdam, N.Y.