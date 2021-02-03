Dam Safety Task Force releases recommendations after Edenville and Sanford dam failures

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly nine months after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages, a Michigan task force released a series of recommendations for how to improve dams in the state.

“The bolder we are, the better chance I believe we have to address a ticking time bomb in the state and protect people’s property values and up to and including people’s lives,” said task force member John Broschak.

The catastrophic flooding that took place in Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties after the dams failed on May 19, 2020, forced thousands of people out of their homes. Some will never to return to the places they lived before the floods.

“I’ll tell you if you did not make it out to Midland to see the destruction of property and infrastructure, it’s devastating. So the challenge here is for us to put a very bold recommendation and let the path be decided on,” said task force member Paul Ajegba.

For nearly nine months the Dam Safety Task Force has worked to come up with a plan to prevent any other dams in the state of Michigan from similar fate. The group released its draft recommendations on Wednesday.

The plan includes:

Requiring dam owners to submit monitoring plans to the state.

Providing loans to dam owners to maintain dams and infrastructure.

Requiring dam owners to have insurance.

Creating an emergency plan for potential failures, which include immediate and coordinated responses from state and local officials.

“We can’t prevent failures, other than removing every dam in the state,” Task Force Chairman Evan Pratt said. “So number one, that will happen, what I see is our responsibility is to reduce the frequency and the severity of the next failure.”

