Advertisement

Davison schools go in secure mode after suspect flees traffic stop

Davison Community Schools
Davison Community Schools(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Most Davison Community Schools facilities went into secure mode Wednesday as a precaution after a suspect ran away from a traffic stop.

School officials say police pulled over the suspect on M-15 near the Burger King and Subway restaurants. The suspect ran off on foot around 11:30 a.m.

All Davison schools except Siple Elementary School on Coldwater Road were placed in secure mode for about an hour while police tracked the suspect. During that time, no visitors were allowed in the buildings and the preschool dismissal at Central Elementary School was delayed slightly.

Administrators lifted the secure mode and returned to normal operations around 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lapeer High School student died after a shooting in Metamora Township just after midnight...
Police: Teen faces charges after Lapeer High School student shot and killed
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Some Snow
Accumulating snow coming to Mid-Michigan Thursday night into Friday
Several buildings in the Richfield Court Apartments complex have fire damage and are covered in...
Records: Owner of distressed Sunset Village Apartments controls 2 other Flint complexes
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

“I didn’t know what I was going to do”: Sanford local reflects on post-flood progress as task...
“I didn’t know what I was going to do”: Sanford local reflects on post-flood progress
Beecher star Jacoby Sanders continues his family tradition by signing with Saginaw Valley State.
Beecher star continues family tradition by signing with Saginaw Valley State
Grand Blanc celebrates 27 Bobcats who signed their letters of intent.
Grand Blanc celebrates 27 Bobcats who signed their letters of intent
New Lothrop duo ink their letters of intent.
New Lothrop duo ink their letters of intent
New Lothrop duo ink letters of intent