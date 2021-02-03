Davison schools go in secure mode after suspect flees traffic stop

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Most Davison Community Schools facilities went into secure mode Wednesday as a precaution after a suspect ran away from a traffic stop.

School officials say police pulled over the suspect on M-15 near the Burger King and Subway restaurants. The suspect ran off on foot around 11:30 a.m.

All Davison schools except Siple Elementary School on Coldwater Road were placed in secure mode for about an hour while police tracked the suspect. During that time, no visitors were allowed in the buildings and the preschool dismissal at Central Elementary School was delayed slightly.

Administrators lifted the secure mode and returned to normal operations around 12:30 p.m.

