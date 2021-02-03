Flint City Council meets to discuss solutions to recent city violence

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (02/02/2021) - City leaders address the issue head-on: tackling crime in Flint.

A week and a half shootings left three dead and an 11-month-old baby girl fighting for her life.

The wave of violence is bringing city leaders and members of the community to the table for a solution.

”People are afraid to leave their homes. I’m afraid to leave my home. There’s not a safety zone in this city, including our home,” one Flint resident said during the public speaking portion of the meeting.

In 10 days, 13 people have been shot in five separate shootings. It’s a concern for people in Flint.

On Tuesday, Flint City Council members Monica Galloway and Jerri Winfrey-Carter called a special meeting to address it.

“We are in the midst of a public safety crisis, and we need to talk about this. We need to come up with a plan,” 5th Ward Councilperson, Jerri Winfrey-Carter said.

Flint Mayor, Sheldon Neeley and Police Chief, Terence Green were also on the call.

Green says there is a proactive strategy in place to fight crime like recruiting police officers, identifying hot spot areas, and taking illegal guns off the streets.

One idea that continues coming up is stopping the sale of alcohol or closing liquor stores entirely by 9:00 p.m., but Green says that’s not a major concern.

“A lot of the problems we’re having at some of these hot spots of gas stations, they don’t even sell liquor or beer. They’re just gathering locations, hang outs for younger adults. A lot of party stores they already close at 9 and 10 o’clock, some do, so that’s not the issue,” Green said.

Neeley says what’s happening in the last few months is retaliation, and what would help is getting tips from a community that can band together.

“Stay watchful. Create community block watches. Create community organizations and groups to thereby where you can watch and protect each other. Get to know your neighbor. Create those mechanisms to be able to push back against the violent crimes that’s happening in our community,” Neeley said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.