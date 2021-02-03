Flint lawmaker wants to make Michigan a leader in disaster preparation

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - After 2020 exposed shortcomings with Michigan’s public health and natural disaster preparations, a Flint lawmaker wants the state to create a facility that would produce the necessary supplies in-house.

State Sen. Jim Ananich, a Democrat from Flint, introduced a bill to establish the MI Supply Infrastructure Facility. It would be designed to manufacture and store health care personal protective equipment, ventilators, flood supplies and other emergency equipment for state government.

Ananich said the facility would help Michigan prepare for future crises like the coronavirus pandemic and the record Midland-area flooding caused by the Edenville and Sanford dam failures.

“Just a short time ago our state was scrambling to secure ventilators, medical masks, gloves and gowns,” he said. “The administration was doing everything humanly possible to secure these needs, but nothing could change the fact that we were in a bidding war with other states and the federal government to procure these lifesaving items.”

Michigan received charitable donations of PPE during from various organizations when the coronavirus pandemic reached the state. Some companies also voluntarily offered to set up new production lines for necessary items, but Ananich said the state shouldn’t count on gifts for the next emergency.

“We will be forever grateful to the workers who quickly pivoted their production lines to making ventilators, masks and hand sanitizer, but their acts of generosity should be the exception, not the expected,” Ananich said.

He said making and stockpiling necessary emergency supplies in-house would allow Michigan governmental agencies to deliver relief and supplies immediately. He believes a growing global population and climate change increase the chances of future pandemics and extreme weather events.

“We need to learn from the past to prepare for the future,” Ananich said. “Design and production are what Michiganders do best, and I’m proposing that we leverage our greatest skills to protect ourselves in the future.”

Senate Bill 97 was referred to the Senate Committee on Appropriations for consideration.

