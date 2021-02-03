Flint mother hit by car and injured during fight, neighbors say

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a Flint mother was hospitalized Wednesday after she was hit by a car.

The incident happened around 12:35 p.m. on Freeman Avenue on the city’s south side. The Flint Police Department hasn’t released any information about the investigation, but two police cruisers and an ambulance were at the scene.

Witnesses say the victim had been fighting with her boyfriend just moments before the crash.

Police have not said what led to the incident or provided any information about the woman’s condition.

