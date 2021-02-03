Advertisement

Freeland school board passes resolution supporting winter sports

Parents Rally To "Let Them Play"
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - As frustration grows over Michigan’s winter sports season remaining mostly on hold, Freeland Community Schools is joining the fight for athletes waiting to play.

The Freeland school board passed a resolution in support of its student athletes. They’re calling on the Michigan Department of Heath and Human Services and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to give districts the option to resume all winter sports immediately.

The resolution says the district believes student athlete can participate safely with the proper safety protocols in place.

A Michigan Department of Heath and Human Services epidemic order bans competition in high school contact sports until at least Feb. 21. That means basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer teams can hold non-contact practices, but they can’t have competitions.

The bowling, gymnastics and skiing seasons are continuing because they are considered non-contact sports.

Let Them Play, the Michigan Amateur Youth Hockey League and several parents filed a lawsuit against Michigan Department of Heath and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel this week in the Michigan Court of Claims. They are asking a judge to overturn the ban on winter sports contests.

