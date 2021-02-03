Grassroots project aims to bring affordable housing to Sanford

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - As the rebuild continues after May’s devastating flooding, a new project is aimed at brining affordable housing options to people who want to live in Sanford.

In the eight months that have followed the failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams, the nearby communities have continued its clean up after the devastation.

Dolores Porte, the president of the village of Sanford, said that the village lost around 32 homes and 16 of those properties are now vacant.

She explained that since the disaster, some families have faced financial hardship and have been unable to rebuild their homes.

“It is a catastrophe that wasn’t caused by any of us, wasn’t expected by any of us and many of them had beautiful homes with a mortgage on it that were totally swept away,” she said. “The banks haven’t forgiven the mortgage and the insurance companies haven’t paid anything so people are faced with a lot of financial distress.”

This financial stress is the reason that a new effort called Sanford Builds was created.

The effort began by working with John Engler from the Midland United Methodist Church. Porte said that other groups and volunteers have offered help as well.

The group saw a need for helping people who want to come back to Sanford but cannot afford to do so.

“So the idea is, people have already lost their home,” Porte said. “Most people didn’t get any insurance, some people still have their prior mortgage to pay off so how can we help people come back to the village and create the sense of community and in a way that they can afford to live in a home again?”

Porte said that building materials are also very high which makes rebuilding even tougher.

Sanford Builds is set to try and work with community members, property owners, banks, and other nonprofits to find a way to purchase damaged property for homes to be built on.

Porte said the homes would be built by nonprofit organizations and churches so the cost of these homes would be much less than if an individual would to do it. These homes would then be sold to families at a much lower cost.

“We’d like to see people come back and we’d like to see those properties with homes on them again,” Porte said. “That will just help us move forward but people are faced with a lot of financial distress so these churches coming together, recognizing that need is very inspiring for the community.”

Porte said the effort is still in its early stages and is working out all of the details. She said that they plan to reach out to landowners and other organizations in the weeks to come.

A survey was sent out last month to determine what kind of desire there would be in the community for something like this. Porte said that 22 people have expressed their desire to live in Sanford if these opportunities pan out.

As the rebuild continues, Porte said that this is just one step in making sure the Sanford community continues to come back strong.

“We have a really good sense of helping each other right now,” she said. “So, we would love to have everyone be back where they want to be as close to that as they can and be part of the community again.”

Porte said that some land has already been acquired and that construction on a new home could begin in a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.