Holly Township Library creates small food pantry to help residents

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Holly Township Library is working to support local residents who may be facing food insecurity for the first time.

Employees created a small food pantry, which is one of the only resources available in town.

“We started it with our own donations and it has just grown and grown into this and all the food you see here now,” said Library Director Gregory Hayes.

Library staff see people coming every day to take from the pantry and add to it.

“We’re a semi-rural community and we’ve been hit hard by COVID and we’re just happy the community sees the need for this and is supporting us so much,” Hayes said.

The library’s pantry also stocks personal care items because Hayes said they never know what someone maybe needing.

“People have so many needs and it’s hard to tell what they’re needing at the moment,” he said. “If they need a belt, a bag, toilet paper, a toothbrush -- it’s just whatever people need and we want to be there to help them.”

The Holly Township Library and the pantry are open Monday through Saturday. While the library is currently closed to in-person visits, people can walk into the lobby where the pantry is located or even call ahead and the items can be brought to their cars.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

