Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday was a beautiful Winter’s day across Mid-Michigan.  Bright sunshine for the day pushed cold temperatures in the morning, to above-average levels for the afternoon.  Most importantly, light & variable wind conditions kept conditions relatively pleasant.  Quiet conditions will hold across the ABC12 viewing area throughout the night.  Fair skies will give way to increasing cloudiness late as low temperatures early Thursday morning settle into the middle teens.

Thursday morning’s drive looks just fine.  The clouds will be thickening-up early in the day, but we will stay dry.  Winds from the south-southeast will be increasing again, and high temperatures will be moving through the middle 30s.  By the end of the day, an approaching weather system will spread some snow into our area.  The pattern will continue through Friday morning.  Total snowfall through Friday morning will be in the two, to four-inch range.

Scattered snow showers will be continuing Friday as a strong cold front moves eastward, out of lower Michigan.  As the front moves out, the coldest air of the season will move in.  That cold air will be moving in on very strong winds from the west to northwest Friday and Saturday.  The strong, cold winds will continue to blow our new snow around.  It will also rev up the lake-effect snow machine.  Temperatures Friday will fall from morning highs in the upper 20s.  Highs for the weekend and much of next week won’t move out of the teens! - JR

Most Read

A Lapeer High School student died after a shooting in Metamora Township just after midnight...
Police: Teen faces charges after Lapeer High School student shot and killed
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Some Snow
Accumulating snow coming to Mid-Michigan Thursday night into Friday
Several buildings in the Richfield Court Apartments complex have fire damage and are covered in...
Records: Owner of distressed Sunset Village Apartments controls 2 other Flint complexes
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

Snow Moves in Thursday Afternoon...
JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report
Snow Moves in Thursday Afternoon...
JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report
Clouds will be Increasing Overnight...
JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report
Sunshine before bitter cold
Sunshine before bitter cold