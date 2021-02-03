Key Michigan COVID-19 statistics fall back to levels before late fall surge

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The key COVID-19 statistics for Michigan have fallen to levels not seen since the rapid surge from October through early December.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,203 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday, which is the lowest single-day total since Oct. 9. The new cases reported Tuesday push the statewide total to 562,510.

State health officials reported 63 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 14,672. More than half of those deaths -- or 36 -- came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped a five-month low on Tuesday with only 17,264 tests completed. Sept. 6 was the last time the state processed fewer than 17,500 tests on a single day.

The percentage of positive tests dropped slightly to 5.67% on Tuesday. State health officials say COVID-19 is mostly contained with localized spread when the percentage of positive tests drops below 3%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 dropped by one on Tuesday to 1,375. Of those, 1,223 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators increased slightly on Tuesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 337 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 174 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there is one more COVID-19 patient in intensive care and four more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed 1.711 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 861,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 850,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, just over 1.028 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures:

Genesee, 20,987 cases and 675 deaths, which is an increase of 52 cases.

Saginaw, 14,583 cases, 467 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 32 cases and one death.

Arenac, 633 cases, 23 deaths and 486 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Bay, 6,846 cases, 256 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of five cases and two deaths.

Clare, 1,341 cases, 67 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Gladwin, 1,209 cases, 39 deaths and 930 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 2,406 cases and 92 deaths, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

Huron, 1,553 cases, 51 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Iosco, 1,112 cases, 58 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Isabella, 3,441 cases, 68 deaths and 2,923 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Lapeer, 4,065 cases, 113 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases and one death.

Midland, 4,216 cases, 54 deaths and 3,948 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 928 cases, 30 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 311 cases, 18 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 963 cases, 31 deaths and 774 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and 330 recoveries.

Sanilac, 1,721 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Shiawassee, 3,406 cases, 71 deaths and 2,712 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Tuscola, 2,703 cases, 118 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.