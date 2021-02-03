MDHHS begins voluntary COVID-19 antigen testing program for educators

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A coronavirus testing program is now open to school districts and teachers across the state. The program will provide free antigen tests to help identify positive cases and prevent further spread of COVID-19.

“It’s similar technology to a home pregnancy test, where the test can be done anywhere, essentially by anyone that’s been through some training,” said MDHHS Senior Public Health Physician Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian.

All it is is a nose swab, but it’s not the swab many might think of with the PCR test. This one is a lot more Comfortable with the swab staying in the nose and going no further.

“These antigen tests are really great at picking up people who are most likely to be transmitting virus, so they’re really good in the community for preventing spread,” Dr. Bagdasarian said.

So far, approximately 300 schools and 9,000 staff members statewide have signed up for the voluntary program at no cost.

Jennifer Burns -- who is Special Education Director at Holly Academy said she is definitely interested in the program.

Despite some of the staff there already receiving their first doses of the vaccine, not everyone will be immunized for some time.

“I mean to have it here instead of trying to find a place who will take it, and how soon will we get it back -- that was the hardest at the beginning,” Burns said.

And even though it may feel like there’s some light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine -- Burns -- like many others, knows there’s a long ways to go.

“The sooner we can know if we are asymptomatic or possibly have COVID-19 -- the better it is for the rest of the staff and students,” she said.

More information can be found here: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98178_104699---,00.html

