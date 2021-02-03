Advertisement

MDHHS begins voluntary COVID-19 antigen testing program for educators

A coronavirus testing program is now open to school districts and teachers across the state....
A coronavirus testing program is now open to school districts and teachers across the state. The program will provide free antigen tests to help identify positive cases and prevent further spread of COVID-19.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A coronavirus testing program is now open to school districts and teachers across the state. The program will provide free antigen tests to help identify positive cases and prevent further spread of COVID-19.

“It’s similar technology to a home pregnancy test, where the test can be done anywhere, essentially by anyone that’s been through some training,” said MDHHS Senior Public Health Physician Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian.

All it is is a nose swab, but it’s not the swab many might think of with the PCR test. This one is a lot more Comfortable with the swab staying in the nose and going no further.

“These antigen tests are really great at picking up people who are most likely to be transmitting virus, so they’re really good in the community for preventing spread,” Dr. Bagdasarian said.

So far, approximately 300 schools and 9,000 staff members statewide have signed up for the voluntary program at no cost.

Jennifer Burns -- who is Special Education Director at Holly Academy said she is definitely interested in the program.

Despite some of the staff there already receiving their first doses of the vaccine, not everyone will be immunized for some time.

“I mean to have it here instead of trying to find a place who will take it, and how soon will we get it back -- that was the hardest at the beginning,” Burns said.

And even though it may feel like there’s some light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine -- Burns -- like many others, knows there’s a long ways to go.

“The sooner we can know if we are asymptomatic or possibly have COVID-19 -- the better it is for the rest of the staff and students,” she said.

More information can be found here: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98178_104699---,00.html

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lapeer High School student died after a shooting in Metamora Township just after midnight...
Police: Teen faces charges after Lapeer High School student shot and killed
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Some Snow
Accumulating snow coming to Mid-Michigan Thursday night into Friday
Several buildings in the Richfield Court Apartments complex have fire damage and are covered in...
Records: Owner of distressed Sunset Village Apartments controls 2 other Flint complexes
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Since Christmas Eve, the family had more important things to worry about than their holiday...
Family mourning 2 COVID-19 deaths receives letter demanding removal of Christmas lights
Manny and Sally Montano, 71 and 68, were married for 50 years and had four children. They died...
Couple dies from COVID-19 days after 50th wedding anniversary
The husband and wife, who both had underlying health conditions, were hospitalized with...
Ariz. couple married 50 years dies from COVID-19 just seconds apart
Saginaw County Health Department
Saginaw County seeing lower COVID-19 increases, slow vaccination process