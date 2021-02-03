MI superintendent asks for more required school days

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

COVID-19 has created a lot of uncertainty for students and parents on Tuesday there’s another possible adjustment in the near future.

In Lansing Michael Rice the Superintendent of Michigan Department of Education recommended lawmakers increase the number of required school days during the Education and Career Readiness Committee meeting on Tuesday.

He says it’s necessary to prevent learning loss in such a disjointed year.

“The state legislature should raise the minimum number of days to underscore the need for more time,” said Rice.

Michigan Schools are required to have at least 180 days of instruction, Rice says that isn’t enough after the school year they have had during the pandemic.

“There needs to be a layering of additional time as districts prepare for next year they need to consider whether all of their students… need more time and if so how much?,” said Rice.

In response the Senate Education Chairwoman Lana Theis stated that extending the amount of school days is a local school district decision.

Brittny Giles a mom of four in the Genesee School District says she’s all for a few extra days, but only if it’s in-person learning.

“I think it’s a good idea, I think if we’re going face to face we should have extra days just days, that’s not lessons days… days are to just learn how to stay safe,” said Giles.

Giles says some younger children only know how school was during the pandemic.

Once they go back to face to face learning she says it will take time to teach kids how to properly social distance and keep safe.

No decision was made during the committee meeting. The State Superintendent says he was not only speaking to the state legislature, but to local districts so they can reflect on these issues.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.