Michigan partnering with Wayne State to bring mobile health services to Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - State health officials are partnering with Wayne State University to bring mobile COVID-19 testing and other public health services to Flint and three other communities.

Three mobile units will move between sites to serve high risk communities and address racial disparities in Michigan’s public health system.

“The mobile testing and vaccination partnership with Wayne State University and Wayne Health is just another example of how Michigan is leading the way to bring these critical services to the people,” Lt. Governor Gilchrist said. “We will continue to work diligently to expand access to testing and vaccinations by removing the barriers that limit people from getting the resources they need during this pandemic.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services began the partnership with Wayne State in September. The program includes flu vaccinations, blood pressure screening, cardiometabolic risk factor screenings, referrals to social services, medical care and COVID-19 testing.

As of this week. mobile health units have visited 91 locations and provided 7,000 COVID-19 tests. A total of 1,589 people have requested help from the units with signing up for food assistance, unemployment benefits, medical transportation, health insurance and emergency assistance.

The partnership may expand into offering COVID-19 vaccinations in the future. Wayne State and state health officials also are bringing the mobile health services to Grand Rapids, Lansing and Muskegon.

“Reaching out and taking resources to where Michiganders live makes it easier to access these services and increases the chances of them getting a COVID test or being vaccinated against the flu or having a health screening,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

