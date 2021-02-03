Advertisement

Michigan reports nearly 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths

Coronavirus in Michigan(Associated Press)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has reached 11 consecutive days without a daily increase of COVID-19 cases over 2,000.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,373 new COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 563,893. State health officials reported 63 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 14,704.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing more than doubled Tuesday’s total with over 39,000 tests completed on Wednesday. The percentage of positive tests dropped dropped to a four-month low at 3.88% on Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 dropped by 25 on Wednesday to 1,350. Of those, 1,232 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators decreased on Wednesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 314 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 165 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are 23 fewer COVID-19 patient in intensive care and nine fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed 1.721 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 866,775 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 854,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, just over 1.076 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures:

  • Genesee, 21,014 cases and 676 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases and one death.
  • Saginaw, 14,614 cases, 468 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 31 cases and one death.
  • Arenac, 637 cases, 23 deaths and 486 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.
  • Bay, 6,864 cases, 256 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 18 cases.
  • Clare, 1,345 cases, 67 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.
  • Gladwin, 1,212 cases, 39 deaths and 930 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Gratiot, 2,410 cases and 92 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.
  • Huron, 1,563 cases, 51 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.
  • Iosco, 1,113 cases, 58 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Isabella, 3,449 cases, 68 deaths and 2,923 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.
  • Lapeer, 4,089 cases, 113 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 24 cases.
  • Midland, 4,233 cases, 54 deaths and 3,948 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases.
  • Ogemaw, 928 cases, 30 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Oscoda, 311 cases, 18 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 965 cases, 31 deaths and 774 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Sanilac, 1,723 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Shiawassee, 3,420 cases, 72 deaths and 2,712 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases and one death.
  • Tuscola, 2,704 cases, 118 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

