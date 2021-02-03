Michigan Senate rejects another slate of appointments from Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Senate Republicans have rejected five more appointees nominated by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a renewed attempt to voice displeasure with not having input into her administration’s pandemic restrictions.

The move Wednesday came a week after the Senate blocked 13 gubernatorial nominees. Those disapproved Wednesday include appointees to three university governing boards -- Grand Valley State, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan -- and the state cosmetology board.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has lifted many restrictions that were imposed in November to curb spiking coronavirus cases. But the GOP opposes remaining limits and says it is not being included in decisions.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Dan Lauwers, a Republican from Macomb County, issued the following statement after Wednesday’s vote to reject Whitmer’s appointments:

“The governor continues to show reckless disregard for the people of Michigan. Her decision to act unilaterally and shut down the state has led to both lives and livelihoods lost.

“She has demonstrated over the last 11 months that she is not interested in working with the Legislature, her co-equal branch of government. Senate Republicans have tried to work with the governor to provide solutions to the challenges of COVID-19.

“But it appears that after nearly a year’s worth of authoritarian ‘leadership’ by the governor, she has no intention of working with us.

“In this unfortunate situation, the Legislature must do all it can to work on behalf of Michiganders. I owe it to my constituents to be their voice and to push back on undemocratic orders as I am able.

“As the Legislature has done in years past, today we rejected some of the governor’s appointments. It is my continued hope that she will come to her senses, decide to come to the table and work with us on sensible solutions.”

