Advertisement

Michigan Senate rejects another slate of appointments from Gov. Whitmer

Republicans are upset about Whitmer’s unilateral action during the coronavirus pandemic
Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Senate Republicans have rejected five more appointees nominated by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a renewed attempt to voice displeasure with not having input into her administration’s pandemic restrictions.

The move Wednesday came a week after the Senate blocked 13 gubernatorial nominees. Those disapproved Wednesday include appointees to three university governing boards -- Grand Valley State, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan -- and the state cosmetology board.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has lifted many restrictions that were imposed in November to curb spiking coronavirus cases. But the GOP opposes remaining limits and says it is not being included in decisions.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Dan Lauwers, a Republican from Macomb County, issued the following statement after Wednesday’s vote to reject Whitmer’s appointments:

“The governor continues to show reckless disregard for the people of Michigan. Her decision to act unilaterally and shut down the state has led to both lives and livelihoods lost.

“She has demonstrated over the last 11 months that she is not interested in working with the Legislature, her co-equal branch of government. Senate Republicans have tried to work with the governor to provide solutions to the challenges of COVID-19.

“But it appears that after nearly a year’s worth of authoritarian ‘leadership’ by the governor, she has no intention of working with us.

“In this unfortunate situation, the Legislature must do all it can to work on behalf of Michiganders. I owe it to my constituents to be their voice and to push back on undemocratic orders as I am able.

“As the Legislature has done in years past, today we rejected some of the governor’s appointments. It is my continued hope that she will come to her senses, decide to come to the table and work with us on sensible solutions.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lapeer High School student died after a shooting in Metamora Township just after midnight...
Police: Teen faces charges after Lapeer High School student shot and killed
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Some Snow
Accumulating snow coming to Mid-Michigan Thursday night into Friday
Several buildings in the Richfield Court Apartments complex have fire damage and are covered in...
Records: Owner of distressed Sunset Village Apartments controls 2 other Flint complexes
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

“I didn’t know what I was going to do”: Sanford local reflects on post-flood progress as task...
“I didn’t know what I was going to do”: Sanford local reflects on post-flood progress
Beecher star Jacoby Sanders continues his family tradition by signing with Saginaw Valley State.
Beecher star continues family tradition by signing with Saginaw Valley State
Grand Blanc celebrates 27 Bobcats who signed their letters of intent.
Grand Blanc celebrates 27 Bobcats who signed their letters of intent
New Lothrop duo ink their letters of intent.
New Lothrop duo ink their letters of intent
New Lothrop duo ink letters of intent