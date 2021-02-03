Advertisement

More Jeopardy! guest hosts announced

Anderson Cooper will be one of the guest hosts for Jeopardy! this season.
Anderson Cooper will be one of the guest hosts for Jeopardy! this season.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jeopardy! is reeling in some big names to step into the late Alex Trebek’s shoes.

On Tuesday, the game show announced a series of guest hosts.

Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings - known as the quiz show’s greatest of all time - is currently serving as host.

But he will be followed by the likes of journalists Anderson Cooper and Katie Couric, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, entertainer Dr. Oz, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Mayim Bialik.

In all, 10 guest hosts have already been selected for the season, although more will be announced later.

They will each earn money for a charity of their choice during their run, which will amount to how much their contestants rack up.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Lapeer High School student died after a shooting in Metamora Township just after midnight...
Police: Teen faces charges after Lapeer High School student shot and killed
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Some Snow
Accumulating snow coming to Mid-Michigan Thursday night into Friday
Several buildings in the Richfield Court Apartments complex have fire damage and are covered in...
Records: Owner of distressed Sunset Village Apartments controls 2 other Flint complexes
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

House Republicans are standing by two GOP lawmakers who have polarized the party, voting to...
House GOP: Cheney keeps leadership position, Greene faces vote
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Since Christmas Eve, the family had more important things to worry about than their holiday...
Family mourning 2 COVID-19 deaths receives letter demanding removal of Christmas lights
Manny and Sally Montano, 71 and 68, were married for 50 years and had four children. They died...
Couple dies from COVID-19 days after 50th wedding anniversary
The husband and wife, who both had underlying health conditions, were hospitalized with...
Ariz. couple married 50 years dies from COVID-19 just seconds apart