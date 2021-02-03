Advertisement

Police: Teen faces charges after Lapeer High School student shot and killed

A Lapeer High School student died after a shooting in Metamora Township just after midnight...
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
METAMORA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 19-year-old is facing charges after a Lapeer High School student was shot and killed in a Metamora Township mobile home park just after midnight Tuesday.

The shooting was reported at 12:01 a.m. in the Ideal Villa Mobile Home Park on Lapeer Road, according to the Metamora Township Police Department. Initial reports indicated that the shooting was accidental.

Officers found 18-year-old Kadan James Ryan suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen when they arrived. Police, fire crews and Lapeer EMS attempted life-saving measures on Ryan before rushing him to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested the 19-year-old suspect, who was not identified, at the scene and he remained in the Lapeer County Jail on Wednesday. The Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office was still reviewing the incident Wednesday to decide whether to file charges.

A Michigan State Police mobile crime lab team helped process the scene and collect several pieces of evidence, which investigators were poring over Wednesday morning.

Lapeer High School brought in counselors and social workers on Tuesday to help students process Ryan’s death. The school switched to remote instruction Wednesday after an outbreak of 18 COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

