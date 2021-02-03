Records: Owner of distressed Sunset Village Apartments controls 2 other Flint complexes

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Property and business records show that the man who owns the distressed Sunset Village Apartments complex in Flint, which currently has no heat or water, also controls two other complexes in the city.

The man listed as owner of the holding company that controls Sunset Village also owns the Lapeer Gardens Apartments on Lapeer Road and Richfield Court Apartments on Richfield Road, according the Flint Property Portal and records from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Habs Properties Management LLC owns Lapeer Gardens and Mazel Tov Investment 770 LLC owns Richfield Court.

When ABC12 visited both complexes on Wednesday, Lapeer Gardens doesn’t appear to have any visual issues. But Richfield Court Apartments looked similar to Sunset Village with overflowing dumpsters, broken windows and several buildings damaged by fires.

Richfield Court residents said they haven’t been able to get in touch with management recently. One person was leaving the complex, saying he doesn’t have heat in his unit.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is working with the United Way and other nonprofits to move about 15 residents out of Sunset Village. He said someone vandalized or stole water pipes in the complex, leaving everyone still living there with no heat or running water during cold winter weather.

The United Way of Genesee County has programs available to relocate residents from Sunset Village.

No criminal investigation has started into the vandalism or theft of water pipes from Sunset Village. Neeley said Tuesday the property owner or manager would have to file a police report before officers could launch an investigation.

However, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Neeley’s office or anyone could file a police report to start an investigation.

“Anybody can file a criminal complaint. It doesn’t have to be the victim of this specific crime,” Leyton said. “Anybody who has any knowledge that a crime may have occurred certainly can alert law enforcement to the fact that they believe a crime was committed and that can start a criminal investigation.”

Neeley’s office issued the following statement to ABC12 on Wednesday evening:

“The City of Flint cannot speak on behalf the owners or represent any intentions they mayor may not have. The City of Flint is continuing to work directly with emergency services to assist families living there and have delivered bottled water. Although the private property owners are responsible for this situation, the City of Flint and its partners are stepping up to assist. As stated previously, the City of Flint is also investigating the property for possible condemnation.”

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs issued a statement to ABC12 on Wednesday saying the owner of Sunset Village, who has addresses in Florida and Israel, “is currently in good standing” with the agency. A LARA spokesman said the agency lacks authority to investigate or prosecute potential violations of law.

Anyone who wants to file a complaint about rental property can reach out to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Department at 517-373-1140 for landlord issues or 517-241-0199 for property manager issues.

The Attorney General’s Office says it has been receiving a high number of calls due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so complaints also can be filed online here.

