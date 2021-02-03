Advertisement

Reward offered for information on deadly double shooting on Ballenger Highway

Police looking for other suspects in a red Chevrolet Cruze
Landon Varner was shot and killed while driving on Ballenger Highway in Flint.
Landon Varner was shot and killed while driving on Ballenger Highway in Flint.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward is being offered for information on Monday’s deadly double shooting on Ballenger Highway in Flint.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the person responsible for the death of 21-year-old Landon Varner, who was shot in his vehicle near the intersection of Ballenger Highway and Sunset Drive just after 5 p.m. Monday.

A passenger in Varner’s vehicle also was shot and received treatment for minor injuries.

The Flint Police Department arrested one suspect who was in a red Chevrolet Cruze involved in the shooting. But investigators believe other people were in the Cruze when the shooting took place.

The suspect who was arrested remained in custody at the Genesee County Jail on Wednesday while awaiting formal charges. Anyone with information on the other suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

