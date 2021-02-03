SafeCenter in Owosso to benefit from COVID relief through United Way of Genesee, Shiawassee County

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Help is on the way. The United Way of Genesee County announced Tuesday more than $200,000 in COVID relief funding will be heading to Shiawassee County.

That is on top of more than $250,000 that’s been committed to the county since the pandemic began.

”Funds like this don’t just come along every day. For myself and my role, my job is to fundraise and to be out in the community, and the pandemic has not made that easy or as possible,” said Hannah Gottschalk, Executive Director of SafeCenter in Owosso.

The center provides social services and is a safe haven for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Gottschalk is thrilled the organization will be receiving $10,000 from the United Way of Genesee and Shiawassee County.

“Having people come out of the woodwork and support us and especially someone coming out and saying we’re going to give you $10K to serve victims of domestic and sexual violence -- it’s just tremendous,” she said.

The SafeCenter is just one of many other organizations that will receive a chunk of more than $200,000 that was allotted for the county.

Gottschalk said the money will go toward putting clients up in motels when they’re at capacity, purchasing gift cards and household items for clients and building and maintenance repairs and other expenses that aren’t typically covered by state and federal grants.

The organization’s needs, like any non-profit is constant, and so are the clients needs -- something that hasn’t backed down at all since day 1 of the pandemic.

“We’ve seen a increase need for advocacy, counseling and personal protection orders especially. And we’re still going to the courts and accompanying folks who need that legal assistance on the spot,” she said.

For more information about the SafeCenter, click here: https://thesafecenter.org/

