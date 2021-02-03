Advertisement

Saginaw County seeing lower COVID-19 increases, slow vaccination process

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Health Department says the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate is dropping but its vaccine process is still struggling.

Health leaders say there are over 14,000 positive cases in the county, but the number of daily cases has continued to drop over the last week.

While testing remains easily accessible to residents, doctors at both Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital and Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw say vaccine doses are not. As of Wednesday, the county had received just over 30,000 doses and administered 20,310.

The Saginaw County Health Department has created a list of residents with the greatest need for the vaccine, currently focusing people 90 and older. The health department plans to call those residents to schedule their appointments after they have registered on their website.

“There’s this list that the health department has, and we’re working off this list. We’re collectively working off the list,” said Saginaw County Health Officer Christina Harrington. “I think what people need to realize -- and I know its hard to hear -- but you’re one of 25,000 folks, so it’s going to take weeks, months to get through the list.”

The Saginaw County Health Department currently is vaccinating the Phase 1B group, which focuses on residents age 65 and older. However, they will continue prioritizing the most elderly residents in the county.

