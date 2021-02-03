Advertisement

Saginaw Police officer fired, union preparing grievance

Court papers indicate officer resigned last job to avoid termination
Saginaw Police officer fired
Saginaw Police officer fired
By Terry Camp
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw police officer and a vocal critic of the police chief is off the job tonight.

ABC12 has learned that Steve Albrecht was fired, but a union representative says he hopes to get the officer’s job back.

The city is not saying much about his termination, nor is the union representing Albrecht, who spoke to us in June about a no confidence vote against the police chief.

“Our department, our chief did absolutely nothing,” is what Albrecht told ABC 12 News in June 2020.

He was talking about Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth’s response to protecting police officers as the COVID-19 pandemic was unfolding last year. Ruth denied those claims. Albrecht and police staff were also upset over stalled contract negotiations with the city as they cast a 46-1 no confidence vote against the chief.

The police officers eventually got a new contract, but now Albrecht has been fired. The Saginaw Police Department issued this statement on Albrecht’s firing saying “it’s an internal matter and we are not in a position to comment further.”

Doug Wortley of the Police Officers Association of Michigan, which represents the Saginaw officers says, “its an unfortunate situation. We are early in the grievance process to try to get Albrecht’s job back and get him back on duty.”

Albrecht was with the Plymouth Township Police Department before coming to Saginaw.

Its not clear why he left that department, but court papers released in 2016 from a lawsuit involving a former Plymouth Township sergeant indicate Albrecht was accused of sleeping while on duty.

In a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling in that same case, it shows Albrecht resigned from that department and in the written opinion of the court, it states Albrecht resigned in lieu of being fired for his behavior.

We could not reach Albrecht for comment.

We also reached out to the Plymouth Township Police department, but the police chief there said he could not comment on Albrecht’s tenure there.

