Advertisement

Schumer, McConnell end standoff to organize 50-50 Senate

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement Wednesday with Republicans to organize the evenly split chamber, ending a weekslong standoff that prevented the new Democratic majority from setting up some operations and soured relations at the start of the congressional session.

The Senate later approved the agreement by unanimous consent.

Schumer, D-N.Y., said the deal with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky settled committee ratios and other details in the 50-50 chamber, where Democrats have the slim edge because Vice President Kamala Harris is a tie-breaking vote.

Senators can now promptly “get to work, with Democrats holding the gavels,” Schumer said.

Organizing the Senate is typically a routine procedure at the start of a new Congress. But the prolonged negotiations involved a power play by McConnell as Republicans refused to relinquish control without first trying to extract concessions from Democrats that Schumer refused to give.

In particular, McConnell wanted Schumer to commit that Democrats would not end the legislative filibuster. Getting rid of that procedural tool would make it easier for the new majority to approve President Joe Biden’s agenda on a 51-vote threshold, rather than the 60 votes typically needed to advance bills.

Schumer refused to yield, but two centrist Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, had earlier announced they would prefer to keep the filibuster intact. That essentially denied Schumer the votes needed to change the rules, and McConnell dropped his demands.

McConnell said the agreement “will allow the Senate to be fairly run.” He noted it was similar to one reached in 2001, the last time the Senate was equally divided.

Under the terms, the Senate leaders agreed to try allow a more robust amendment process that could give senators a chance to shape legislation and also limit the number of time-consuming procedural blockades against bills.

In particular, Schumer stated he would “commit to increase dramatically the number of member-initiated amendments offered.” He also said he was opposed to limiting amendments unless “dilatory measures prevent the Senate from taking action and leave no alternative.”

In his own statement, McConnell said the commitment for amendments “should help in alleviating” the use of certain procedural motions.

The agreement means Democrats can take control of the committees and set up other operations that have stalled during the standoff. The committees will largely have equal budgets, office space and other resources.

Democrats hope to hold a confirmation hearing Monday for Merrick Garland, Biden’s nominee for attorney general, before the start of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Republicans lost the majority after two Georgia Democrats won run-off elections on Jan. 5, ousting incumbent Republican senators, and Harris became vice president on Jan. 20.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that Sen. Sinema’s first name is spelled Kyrsten.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lapeer High School student died after a shooting in Metamora Township just after midnight...
Police: Teen faces charges after Lapeer High School student shot and killed
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Some Snow
Accumulating snow coming to Mid-Michigan Thursday night into Friday
Several buildings in the Richfield Court Apartments complex have fire damage and are covered in...
Records: Owner of distressed Sunset Village Apartments controls 2 other Flint complexes
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

House Republicans are standing by two GOP lawmakers who have polarized the party, voting to...
House GOP: Cheney keeps leadership position, Greene faces vote
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Since Christmas Eve, the family had more important things to worry about than their holiday...
Family mourning 2 COVID-19 deaths receives letter demanding removal of Christmas lights
Manny and Sally Montano, 71 and 68, were married for 50 years and had four children. They died...
Couple dies from COVID-19 days after 50th wedding anniversary
The husband and wife, who both had underlying health conditions, were hospitalized with...
Ariz. couple married 50 years dies from COVID-19 just seconds apart