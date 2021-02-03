Advertisement

Sunshine before bitter cold

Highs in the 30s.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the south of us will keep our skies mainly clear – get ready for a sun-filled day across most of Mid-Michigan! The best place to catch a few clouds will be in the thumb, and you’ll still see sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s with a NW wind at 5-10mph.

Tonight clouds start to move back in as our next system approaches. Temps will briefly dip to the mid and upper teens before rising to around 20 by Thursday’s morning commute. Most of the day will be dry with highs into the mid and upper 30s! Winds tomorrow will be out of the SSE at 10-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s. Scattered precipitation starts in the afternoon, becoming widespread by dinnertime – mainly snow by that time.

Snow continues overnight and into Friday as winds shift to the NW and temperatures start to fall. Scattered snow stays in the forecast for Friday with temps falling through the day and winds staying up – wind chills Friday afternoon will be in the single digits. Snowfall totals as of now look to be around 1-3″ to the south and 3-5″ to the north.

