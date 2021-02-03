Suspects in Flint double shooting arrested after police chase

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men were shot in Flint early Wednesday morning, which eventually led to a police chase.

Males age 18 and 20 showed up at a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds around 1:40 a.m. Investigator say they were shot in the 3100 block of Whittier Avenue.

After Flint police officers left the hospital, they encountered a vehicle involved in the shooting and attempted a traffic stop. However, the driver sped off and led the Flint Police Department on a chase.

Two suspects were arrested after the chase ended. The Flint Major Crimes Unit, which is comprised of Flint police and Michigan State Police, was still investigating the incident Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the the shooting should call police at 810-237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

