19-year-old arraigned for shooting death of Lapeer High School senior

Kaden James Ryan died shortly after suffering a gunshot wound to his abdomen just after midnight Tuesday
Dillon Downey is charged in the shooting death of Lapeer High School senior Kaden James Ryan in Metamora Township.(source: Lapeer County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
METAMORA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The 19-year-old accused in the shooting death of a Lapeer High School senior just after midnight Tuesday appeared in court for arraignment on two charges Thursday morning.

Dillon Downey of Metamora Township is charged with manslaughter without malice and using a firearm to commit a felony. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Downey lives in the residence in the Ideal Villa Mobile Home Park on Lapeer Road where 18-year-old Kadan James Ryan suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen around 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, according to Metamora Township Police Chief David Mallett.

Ryan was rushed to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators have not released details about the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Lapeer County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Paul Walton said Downey has admitted responsibility for pulling the trigger and firing the gunshot that hit Ryan. Dillon allegedly told investigators that Ryan was his best friend and he “didn’t expect the shooting to happen.”

Walton said the manslaughter without malice is based on reckless behavior that could lead to serious injury or death.

Downey remained in the Lapeer County Jail on $250,000 bond after arraignment.

