Advertisement

Battling chemo brain

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brain fog, also called chemo brain or cognitive decline, refers to problems with memory and attention following chemotherapy treatment for cancer. The American Academy of Neurology reports that chemo brain currently affects about 75 percent of cancer patients and so far there has been no clear evidence as to why. Now, researchers are investigating the cause of this debilitating side effect.

Chemotherapy, a life-saving treatment for cancer patients  can also come with side effects of its own. Trouble with attention, focus, tiredness, and memory recall. This is what doctors call brain fog, or chemo brain.

“It’s a general term like a layman term, we say, ‘Oh my brain is foggy and I’m feeling clarity is not there,’” explained Dinender K. Singla, PhD, FAHA, FIACS, FAPS, professor and head of the division of metabolic and cardiovascular sciences at University of Central Florida College of Medicine Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences, endowed chair at Advent Health and secretary of the North American Section of International Academy of Cardiovascular Sciences.

Researchers have discovered one of the most effective anti-cancer drugs, doxorubicin is a life saving treatment, but it has also been, nick-named the “Red Devil” for its bright color and harsh side effects in the heart and muscles. Professor Singla found that exposure to doxorubicin causes a tangling of neurons and holes in brain cells. Even long after treatment has ended.

“They are living cured from cancer, but now are having this neurotoxicity, or Alzheimer’s disease, or some other dementia,” elaborated Professor Singla.

“They are not showing the effects immediately, they can show that effect up to one month, six months, six years, or ten years,” Professor Singla expressed.

The American Cancer Society reports that there are currently 15 million cancer survivors in the U.S. that have been exposed to chemotherapy treatment. Professor Singla says that cancer used to be a terminal disease, but now that it is treatable and manageable, the next step is to eliminate the side effects of treatment.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lapeer High School student died after a shooting in Metamora Township just after midnight...
Police: Teen faces charges after Lapeer High School student shot and killed
Some Snow
Accumulating snow coming to Mid-Michigan Thursday night into Friday
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Several buildings in the Richfield Court Apartments complex have fire damage and are covered in...
Records: Owner of distressed Sunset Village Apartments controls other Flint complexes
Landon Varner was shot and killed while driving on Ballenger Highway in Flint.
Reward offered for information on deadly double shooting on Ballenger Highway

Latest News

Using the Zika virus to fight cancer in children
Using the Zika virus to fight cancer in children
Preventing unneeded biopsies for prostate cancer
Preventing unneeded biopsies for prostate cancer
A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le...
8,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine that got too cold cleared for use in Michigan
Organ transplant goes hi-tech
Organ transplant goes hi-tech