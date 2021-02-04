Advertisement

Ben & Jerry’s releases new ice cream collection with 7 flavors

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
(CNN) - Get your spoons ready because Ben & Jerry’s just released its first ice cream collection of 2021.

The Vermont-based ice cream company is no stranger to creating new flavors.

Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB Over the Top, Salted Caramel Brownie, Strawberry Topped Tart, Thick Mint, Tiramisu and Whiskey Biz.

To top it all off, each pint is finished with a layer of chocolate ganache and chunks of candy.

The entire collection is available in stores nationwide.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

