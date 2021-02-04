Advertisement

Cops & Doughnuts of Clare hand delivers paczki to 108-year-old fan in Illinois

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CLARE, Mich. (WJRT) - An Illinois woman got a special delivery from Mid-Michigan on Wednesday to celebrate a very special birthday.

Cops & Doughnuts in Clare is known for their baked goods. When Fat Tuesday rolls around, they start turning out delicious paczki too. This year, an order headed 358 miles southwest to LaMoille, Ill., caught their attention.

A woman wanted to surprise her grandmother, Bernice Laboda, with her favorite polish treat when she turns 108 in just a few days.

Instead of letting snail mail handle this precious cargo, the guys at Cops & Doughnuts hit the road Wednesday to drop off the goods in person.

The paczki hit the spot for Laboda. She downed one while the Cops & Doughnuts crew was there and still had several dozen left to go.

