Advertisement

Deep Space Food Challenge: NASA offers $500,000 for systems to feed astronauts on way to Mars

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is offering thousands of dollars to people who can come up with some healthy and sustainable food for space.

The space agency has started the Deep Space Food Challenge.

Participants will design nutritious food systems for missions to Mars and beyond.

People in the United States can compete for up to $500,000.

NASA says the food must meet the caloric and nutritional requirements for the astronauts.

This is the first phase of the competition.

Phase two could include a kitchen demonstration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lapeer High School student died after a shooting in Metamora Township just after midnight...
Police: Teen faces charges after Lapeer High School student shot and killed
Some Snow
Accumulating snow coming to Mid-Michigan Thursday night into Friday
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Several buildings in the Richfield Court Apartments complex have fire damage and are covered in...
Records: Owner of distressed Sunset Village Apartments controls other Flint complexes
Landon Varner was shot and killed while driving on Ballenger Highway in Flint.
Reward offered for information on deadly double shooting on Ballenger Highway

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden strikes tough tone on Russia in diplomatic push
President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House,...
Trump rejects Dems’ request to testify at impeachment trial
Vehicles line up to get drive-in vaccines
Some Mid-Michigan residents have concerns over vaccination registration information privacy
School closings in Mid-Michigan.
Several Mid-Michigan school districts cancel Friday classes as snowfall starts
This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows the investigational Janssen COVID-19...
J&J asks US regulators to OK its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine