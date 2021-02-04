Five Mid-Michigan officials appointed to task force on helping students catch up

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Five officials from Mid-Michigan are among 29 people appointed to a new state task force that will develop strategies for helping students catch up from learning loss during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the new Student Recovery Advisory Council on Thursday. The group will provide guidance and recommendations for tools and resources that will help Michigan students get back on track after months of virtual instruction.

Many members of the group served on Michigan’s Return To Learn Task Force, which met over the summer to develop strategies for schools to continue instruction during this school year. Whitmer said educators across the state have worked “tirelessly” to teach children under stressful circumstances over the past year.

“COVID-19 has exacerbated inequities in our education system, and we know more work is needed to address the significant impact this pandemic has had on our children,” she said. “This council will be integral to ensuring our students and educators are equipped with everything they need to thrive.”

Mid-Michigan officials appointed to the new task force include:

Meridian Public Schools Superintendent Craig Carmoney of Sanford.

Frankenmuth High School Principal Johanna Clark.

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan Education Director Melissa Isaac.

Dr. Gwen Reyes of Grand Blanc, the assistant clinic director at the Hurley Children’s Clinic, director of the pediatric residency program at the Hurley Children’s Hospital, medical director for the Flint Community Schools Wellness Program, and a clinical assistant professor in the Michigan State University Department of Pediatrics and Human Development.

Mott Foundation President and CEO Ridgway White.

White said the pandemic has demonstrated the importance of in-person learning for children and exposed the educational differences across American society.

“Instead of thinking of going back to school, I hope we can focus on moving education forward in Michigan and ensuring that educators have the resources they need to meet all students where they are,” he said.

Reyes said education is a key part of providing holistic care for her patients.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us how important our education system is to the success of our children,” she said. “As a pediatrician, I provide comprehensive care to my patients and their families, of which school success is an important component.”

