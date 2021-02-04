Advertisement

Flint City Council will have vacancy, as youngest member decides not to run

Santino Guerra announced Thursday that he will not seek a second term
Santino Guerra
Santino Guerra(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint City Council will have at least one new member this year.

Santino Guerra, who represents the city’s Third Ward, has decided not to seek re-election to a second term this fall. He is the youngest member of the council.

Guerra urged anyone from the Third Ward, which encompasses the northeast corner of Flint, with “an interest in improving the city and in local government” to consider running to take his place.

Flint City Council candidates must be registered voters in the ward they want to represent for year before the filing deadline of April 20. Nominating petitions are available from the Flint City Clerk’s Office by appointment only. Call 810-766-7414 for a time to pick them up.

A primary election for city council positions will take place Aug. 3 and candidates with the two highest vote totals from each ward will advance to the general election on Nov. 2.

