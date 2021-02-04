Flint Home Improvement program now available to homeowners

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)(02/04/21)- -Janet Rauch and partner Maryetta Robinson have lived in their Flint home for 20 years. But it’s been part of Janet’s life for a lot longer.

“My parents bought this house I believe it was 1940.” Rauch said.

So the home understandably-- has seen better days. One of the biggest issues-- the roof- last replaced in 2004.

“If it was windy like this, it’s hard to put a tarp on. We’d get a big gust of wind and then it would shift, rain and we’d get rips. It was a nightmare,” Robinson said.

It wasn’t just the leaky roof in need of repair... the bathroom was falling apart as well.

But the retired couple was on a fixed income - and making the repairs seemed unlikely.

Until they learned of a program run by the Genesee County Habitat for Humanity to help Flint homeowners with renovations.

“All of this work being done in a months time or couple months time. They put the roof in around Thanksgiving.” Rauch said.

And more help is now available for other Flint residents looking to make repairs or improvements to their homes.

Starting Thursday-- homeowners can apply for low-or no-interest loans of up to 20-thousand through the Flint Home Improvement Fund program.

Loans can be used for but not limited to:

— Furnace and hot water heater replacement.

— Roof replacement or repairs.

— Kitchen and bath upgrades.

— Deck and porch replacement.

— New siding.

Janet and Maryetta may apply for this program as well.

But if even if they don’t get it, they are grateful for a new roof over their heads.

“It’s been a lot of pressure off our shoulders,” Robinson said.

To be eligible-- applicants must own and occupy a single-family home in the city of Flint as their primary residence.

Funding is available for homeowners of all income levels and is not contingent upon the assessed value of a home.

To learn more or apply, visit Flint-HIF.org or call 810-766-9089 ext. 213.

