Flint neighborhoods working together to prevent violent crime in the city

By Michael Nafso
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (02/03/2021) - People living in Flint are feeling fearful and frustrated over a surge in deadly violence.

In the last week and a half, a handful of shootings have left three dead and an 11-month-old baby girl fighting for her life.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley says it will take those who call Flint home looking out for each other to stop the cycle of violence, and that’s exactly what’s happening in some Flint neighborhoods.

“Stay watchful. Create community block watches. Create community organizations and groups to whereby you can watch and protect each other,” Neeley said.

During a Flint City Council Special Meeting on Tuesday night, Neeley discussed his public safety plan, adding another way to push back against violent crimes is getting to know your neighbors.

Flint Neighborhoods United is doing just that.

“We have some neighborhood groups that actually go out and board houses, the vacant houses, maintain properties,” Carma Lewis said.

Lewis is the President of Flint Neighborhoods United. One of their neighborhood associations is the Brownell Holmes Neighborhood Association on the city’s north side.

There, members monitor safety by checking on their street lights, reporting ones that need repair, and setting up a phone chain for suspicious activity.

They have 67 members, but the association President says they need to see more.

“The more members we have, the more people we have looking out for each other. That’s what I want for this neighborhood. I want everybody, every house, from street to street, block to block, to join with us and try to keep our neighborhood safe,” President Jeanette Edwards said.

Edwards also wants to see neighborhood associations partnering up, sharing strategies that will benefit the entire city.

Flint Neighborhoods United meets on the first Saturday of every month.

If you’re looking to get involved in your neighborhood association, click here to see the Flint Neighborhoods map of associations.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

