Gov. Whitmer planning press conference on COVID-19 Thursday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the 'Michigan Reconnect' program on Feb. 2.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the 'Michigan Reconnect' program on Feb. 2.(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and top health officials in her administration are offering an update on Michigan’s COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE: Michigan allowing high school sports seasons to start next week

Whitmer is joining new Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun to discuss updates on the coronavirus at 1:30 p.m.

Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have been under fire this month for the continued restrictions on high school contact sports. Basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer seasons are all on hold until Feb. 21.

Those teams are allowed to hold non-contact practices and drills, but the Michigan High School Athletic Association is not allowed to schedule any competition in those sports.

Let Them Play, the Michigan Amateur Youth Hockey League and several parents are named as plaintiffs in a recent lawsuit against Hertel. They are asking a Michigan Court of Claims judge to overturn the ban on contact sports and allow them to begin their seasons.

