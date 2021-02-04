Growing racial disparity concerns for COVID-19 vaccine

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

The state says COVID-19 vaccines are now in the arms of more than one million Michiganders.

However, for one particular group that has been hit hardest in this pandemic is the least likely to have access to the shot.

The Genesee County Health Department says they are aware of the growing concerns of racial disparities in the community and say they are taking the steps to address it by sharing as much information as they can to the public.

“The Genesee County Health Department is working with a wide variety of community partners to address the issue of disparity in COVID vaccination in our community. We have been working for months now with partners trying to make sure that everyone is aware of the information regarding the COVID vaccine,” said Suzanne Cupal, Community Health Division Director for Genesee County Health Department.

The health department’s website states they are focusing on rolling out the vaccine to people in phase 1A and 1B. Those who are eighty years of age and older and those in groups hit the hardest by COVID-19, African Americans, Hispanics and Flint residents.

“Identifying populations that are most at risk. At around recognizing again not only by age, but also by occupation recognizing that there are those who have direct contact with people who may have COVID-19,” added Cupal.

According to the C-D-C of the 12.9 million vaccinations given in the United States the races known, Latino’s were 11.5% and Blacks made up 5.4% of that number.

Pastor Chris Martin of Cathedral of Faith Church says racial disparities among minorities in Flint exists because of the lack of access to health care and uneasiness about getting the vaccine.

“It’s a real issue, it’s a lot of pressure on pastors and elected leaders to do it, like I said I’ve had conversations with the state who have said to me, ‘Hey pastor we need you to get out there and start talking about the vaccine, and so I’m getting closer to that now by my own research.”

Pastor Martin says he hasn’t taken the vaccine yet, but has received word from the health department that they now want pastors now to get in the frontline to take it. He says if that’s what it will take to get others to trust and take the vaccine, he is now considering if he should take it or not.

“It’s a matter now of African Americans making up their minds whether or not we trust this whether or not we trust the process,” said Pastor Martin.

Both the health department and Pastor Chris Martin are encouraging people to do their own research when it comes to the different vaccines that will be offered to the public.

