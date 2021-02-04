“I didn’t know what I was going to do”: Sanford local reflects on post-flood progress as task force completes dam report

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) (2/3/2021)--More than 8 months after the devastating collapse of a Mid-Michigan dam, a state task force is done reviewing the disaster.

The Michigan Dam Safety Task Force released its final recommendations Wednesday, aimed at ensuring a catastrophe like this never happens again.

ABC12 traveled to Sanford for local reaction, including from one woman whose situation couldn’t have been more desperate in those first few months after the floods left her hometown unrecognizable.

“I just, I love it.”

Penny Tyler is just getting settled into her new digs.

“I never thought anything like this was going to happen,” Tyler related. “I didn’t really know what I was going to do.”

She’s come a long way since this reporter’s first meeting with Tyler back in July, two months after she watched the home first owned by her parents disappear under the unstoppable rush of water. The Sanford local then lived in the trailer she’d converted into a temporary home near her garden shed with help from volunteers.

ABC12′s cameras were rolling when Tyler got the surprise of her lifetime: a brand new custom home built from the ground up just for her, totally free of charge.

“I feel bad for everyone that didn’t get a home.” She said. “It’s like a ghost town sometimes.”

Still concerned for neighbors, one-time friends who have since drifted away, unwilling or unable to rebuild their shattered lives here.

“We’re still trying to get people back in their homes,” Angela Cole revealed she was still working with a number of people who continue to live in trailers. “We’re still helping them find funding to rebuild their homes.”

Cole, a Midland-area attorney, has had her feet on the ground since day one.

“If you look around, there aren’t very many days that we still don’t cry,” she said. “It’s hard to swallow that. I drove across Sanford Lake three days in a row this week and it was really hard.”

Still, signs of progress, she explained, have become a salve. Victories small and large that become the subject of village water cooler talk, like the pizza place’s new windows or rumors the town gas station may turn on the open sign this spring.

Biding her time, Tyler remains convinced the home she’s known since childhood is ripe for a comeback.

“Sanford will be strong and it’s going to take the whole village to put it back together,” she asserted.

