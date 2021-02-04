Advertisement

‘I’m very comfortable being gay’: TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne comes out

The Brothers Osborne hold 7 Grammy nominations
John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love...
John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love Benefit Concert at Marathon Music Works on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Nashville, TN.(Amy Harris | Source: Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – TJ Osborne of the Brothers Osborne came out publicly this week.

The 36-year-old made the announcement in a Time article: T.J. Osborne Is Ready to Tell His Story.

“I’m ready to put this behind me,” Osborne told the magazine. “I’m very comfortable being gay.”

With the article, he becomes the only openly gay artist signed to a major country label, according to Time.

His announcement comes with the support of his brother – and Brothers Osborne bandmate – John. He told Time he had been out to family and close friends for years.

“He’s taken one of the most important steps of his entire life and he’s doing it in front of the entire world. He’s always had my support,” John Osborne said on Instagram.

“It’s an honor to call him my brother. He’s a beautiful, amazing human being: so talented, so caring, so giving. It’s an honor to have a member of my family be a part of the LGBTQIA community. Proud of you, TJ. Love you, man.”

The Brothers Osborne has seven Grammy nominations since releasing its debut album “Pawn Shop” in 2016.

The band’s best known for its songs “Stay a Little Longer” and “It Ain’t My Fault.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lapeer High School student died after a shooting in Metamora Township just after midnight...
Police: Teen faces charges after Lapeer High School student shot and killed
Some Snow
Accumulating snow coming to Mid-Michigan Thursday night into Friday
Mid-Michigan teacher on leave after incident at elementary school
Several buildings in the Richfield Court Apartments complex have fire damage and are covered in...
Records: Owner of distressed Sunset Village Apartments controls other Flint complexes
Landon Varner was shot and killed while driving on Ballenger Highway in Flint.
Reward offered for information on deadly double shooting on Ballenger Highway

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden strikes tough tone on Russia in diplomatic push
President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House,...
Trump rejects Dems’ request to testify at impeachment trial
Vehicles line up to get drive-in vaccines
Some Mid-Michigan residents have concerns over vaccination registration information privacy
School closings in Mid-Michigan.
Several Mid-Michigan school districts cancel Friday classes as snowfall starts
This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows the investigational Janssen COVID-19...
J&J asks US regulators to OK its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine