JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

Wednesday was a beautiful Winter’s day across Mid-Michigan. Bright sunshine for the day pushed cold temperatures in the morning, to above-average levels for the afternoon. Most importantly, light & variable wind conditions kept conditions relatively pleasant. Quiet conditions will hold across the ABC12 viewing area throughout the night, even as clouds increasing a bit. Temperatures will bounce around quite a bit, ultimately spiking down into the middle teens in most areas.

Thursday morning’s drive looks just fine. The clouds will be thickening-up early in the day, but we will stay dry. Winds from the south-southeast will be increasing again, and high temperatures will be moving through the middle 30s. By the end of the day, an approaching weather system will spread some snow into our area. The pattern will continue through Friday morning. Total snowfall through Friday morning will be in the two, to four-inch range.

Scattered snow showers will be continuing Friday as a strong cold front moves eastward, out of lower Michigan. As the front moves out, the coldest air of the season will move in. That cold air will be moving in on very strong winds from the west to northwest Friday and Saturday. The strong, cold winds will continue to blow our new snow around. It will also rev up the lake-effect snow machine. Temperatures Friday will fall from morning highs in the upper 20s. Highs for the weekend and much of next week won’t move out of the teens! - JR